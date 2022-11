KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The entire Kyiv region was without electricity on Wednesday after Russian air strikes targeted critical infrastructure, said Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported on the Telegram messaging app that water supply had been cut off.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.