Kyiv mayor says 1 killed, several wounded in missile strikes

Mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko speaks with journalists during the opening of the first Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces recruitment centre in central Kyiv, Ukraine, February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, April 16 (Reuters) - One person was killed and several wounded in missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in televised comments.

Klitschko added that medics were fighting for the lives of those who had been wounded. "Kyiv was and remains a target of the aggressor," he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Catherine Evans

