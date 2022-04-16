1 minute read
Kyiv mayor says 1 killed, several wounded in missile strikes
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, April 16 (Reuters) - One person was killed and several wounded in missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in televised comments.
Klitschko added that medics were fighting for the lives of those who had been wounded. "Kyiv was and remains a target of the aggressor," he said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.