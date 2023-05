May 29 (Reuters) - Several explosions shook the Ukrainian capital early on Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, in the second overnight Russian assault on the city in row.

"A missile shot down near Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel. "Air defence working!"

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











