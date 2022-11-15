Kyiv mayor: two residential buildings hit in missile strike on Ukraine's capital















KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two residential buildings were hit during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Tuesday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, citing preliminary information, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that medics were on the scene in central Kyiv and that several missiles had also been shot down.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk,Editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.