Kyiv says 228 killed in capital since start of war, including four children
LVIV, Ukraine, March 19 (Reuters) - Kyiv city authorities on Saturday said 228 people had been killed in the capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, including four children.
A further 912 people have been wounded, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.
Reuters has not been able to independently confirm casualty figures.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely
