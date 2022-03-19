Kyiv says 228 killed in capital since start of war, including four children

A view of a room in a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko

LVIV, Ukraine, March 19 (Reuters) - Kyiv city authorities on Saturday said 228 people had been killed in the capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, including four children.

A further 912 people have been wounded, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm casualty figures.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely

