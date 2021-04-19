Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeKyiv says all sides reaffirmed commitment to ceasefire in eastern Ukraine after talks

Reuters
1 minute read

All sides have reaffirmed their commitment to reaching a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian statement said on Monday after a round of talks involving political advisers and diplomats in the so-called Normandy format.

The Normandy format brought together the governments of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to help end the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kyiv's forces and Russian-backed separatists.

A source earlier told Reuters the latest talks lasted for about three hours and brought no tangible results. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 19, 2021 · 11:27 PM UTCCDU party board backs Laschet to run as German conservative chancellor candidate

Armin Laschet, leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), won the backing of senior party members at an internal meeting to run as the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel at a September federal election, party sources said on Tuesday.

EuropeGreece opens to tourists, anxious to move on from crisis season
EuropePromising change, Germany's Greens make first bid for chancellery
EuropeAstra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats
EuropeBelgian artist's 'portable oasis' creates COVID-free bubble for one