Kyiv seeks steps to ensure security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic space















KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council met on Friday to discuss measures Russian President Vladimir Putin's proclamation of Moscow's annexation of a swath of Ukrainian territory.

"Measures that must be taken to ensure the collective security of the Euro-Atlantic space and Ukraine were discussed," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's official website said.

It said that such measures should include implementation of a nuclear deterrence strategy against Russia by Ukraine's allies.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











