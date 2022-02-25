Kyiv tells residents "active hostilities" approaching

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kyiv authorities told residents of the north-western Obolon area on Friday to stay off the streets given "active hostilities" were approaching.

"In connection with the approach of active hostilities, residents of Obolon district are asked not to go outside," city council said in an alert.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

