Kyiv's mayor says blasts hit Desnianskiy district















KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - An explosion took place in Kyiv's Desnianskiy district, the capital's mayor said early on Monday, adding that emergency services are at the site.

"An explosion in the Desnianskiy district of Kyiv. All services are on site. Details later," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Ukrainian presidential aide, said drone debris hit a road in the district, in Kyiv's northeast, damaging a building next to it.

"Information about (potential) casualties is being clarified," Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Daniel Wallis











