Kyiv's mayor says shelling kills at least one in Podil district

A view shows buildings damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 20, 2022. Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

March 20 (Reuters) - Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least one person, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit]," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details are still to be confirmed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reuters was not able immediately to verify the reports on the ground.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation", which started on Feb. 24, is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.