La Palma firefighters retreat due to intensifying volcanic explosions

LA PALMA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Firefighters on La Palma have been ordered to retreat from the town of Todoque due to intensifying volcanic explosions, they tweeted on Friday.

"We have withdrawn from the area due to the intensification of explosive phenomena and an increase of pyroclastic material and a high presence of ash," the fire service tweeted on Friday afternoon.

