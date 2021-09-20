La Palma lava flow to reach the sea around 8 pm, regional leader says

Lava flows down the hill after a volcanic eruption in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, September 19, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. idafe.com via REUTERS

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lava flowing from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is set to reach the sea at around 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT), regional leader Angel Victor Torres said on Monday, in what could trigger toxic gases and reduce visibility at sea.

"It is still active and will continue to be active for the next few days," he told a news conference after a meeting with regional leaders, volcano experts and civil defence authorities. read more

The Canaries Volcanology Institute said on Sunday that when the lava reaches the sea, it could create a cloud of toxic gases as the molten rock cools rapidly.

Anticipating reduced visibility, maritime authorities have on Monday closed down shipping in the area to the west of the island where they expect the lava to reach the water.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Ingrid Melander

