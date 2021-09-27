Europe
La Palma volcano erupting again after brief pause, researchers say
1 minute read
MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island is again expelling lava and smoke, researchers said on Monday after activity had slowed to a near halt earlier in the day.
The Canary Islands volcanology institute confirmed the emission of lava via Twitter while TV footage showed a column of white smoke rising from the cone after several hours of calm.
Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Inti Landauro
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.