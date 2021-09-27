La Palma volcano erupting again after brief pause, researchers say

A drone view of a lone house spared from the lava flow after a volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, taken September 21, 2021 and obtained from social media. Alfonso Escalero / I LOVE THE WORLD/via REUTERS

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island is again expelling lava and smoke, researchers said on Monday after activity had slowed to a near halt earlier in the day.

The Canary Islands volcanology institute confirmed the emission of lava via Twitter while TV footage showed a column of white smoke rising from the cone after several hours of calm.

Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Inti Landauro

