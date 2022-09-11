Large-Scale electricity blackout hits Kharkiv, Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

KHARKIV, Ukraine, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was plunged into darkness on Sunday evening by an electricity blackout, a Reuters reporter said.

The cause and extent of the blackout in the northeastern city were not immediately clear. There were also unconfirmed social media reports of blackouts in other places and regions.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Ron Popeski

