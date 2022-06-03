Latvia records first case of monkeypox

OSLO, June 3 (Reuters) - Latvia has recorded its first confirmed case of monkeypox, the government's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in a statement on Friday.

The patient, who was under 50 years of age, was infected abroad, the agency said.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik

