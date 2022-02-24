Latvian, Estonian foreign ministers leaving Kyiv by land -spokespeople

VILNIUS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Latvian and Estonian foreign ministers, currently in Ukraine, are leaving Kyiv by land after arriving on Wednesday evening, spokespeople for the Latvian and Estonian foreign ministries told Reuters on Thursday.

The ministers had come to Ukraine to show support, in a visit that was due to last until Friday. Their Lithuanian counterpart had planned to join them on Thursday but cancelled after the airspace over Ukraine was closed, his spokesperson told the BNS news agency.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis

