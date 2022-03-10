Latvian PM: EU should show Ukraine "open door" on membership, hit Russian energy sector

Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins speaks to the press as he arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

March 10 - The European Union needs to show Ukraine a "clear and open door" on membership and hit Russia's energy sector with sanctions, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday.

Karins told reporters at a meeting of the European People's Party (EPP) in Paris that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status.

"If we want to stop Putin, we have to cut off his funding," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.