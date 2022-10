RIGA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins leads Saturday's national election with 19% of the vote, after the state election body published results from 91% of districts on Sunday morning.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrius Sytas and Janis Laizans; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.