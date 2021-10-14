Skip to main content

Europe

Latvian president tested positive for coronavirus after Sweden trip

1 minute read

Latvia's President Egils Levits speaks to members of the media at the Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism in Malmo, Sweden, October 13, 2021. Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Latvian President Egils Levits tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, his office said, prompting Finland's President Sauli Niinisto who had breakfast with him a day earlier to self-isolate.

The infection was found during a routine test after Levits visited Sweden on Wednesday for an inter-governmental forum, his office said.

Levits would continue to work remotely but other diary items had been cancelled, including a visit by his Romanian counterpart this week and the Latvian president's visit to Kosovo and North Macedonia next week, his office said.

The president was vaccinated with second AstraZeneca shot in April, his spokeswoman told BNS news agency.

Latvia confirmed 2,408 new novel coronavirus cases and 21 deaths on Thursday, a record surge, BNS reported. Only 52% of Latvian adults are fully vaccinated, well below European Union average of 75%, EU health figures show.

Latvia has reported 864 new cases per 10,000 population in two weeks until Sunday, second-worst result in EU after neighbour Lithuania.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Essi Lehto in Helsinki.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:15 PM UTC

Merkel warns of 'centrifugal forces' in EU, calls for unity

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of dividing forces in the European Union and issued a plea for more unity across the continent, speaking at an award ceremony speech in Spain on Thursday.

Europe
Norway's Labour-led cabinet takes office in day overshadowed by attack
Europe
'I am emancipated enough', Austrian leader says after Kurz tweets for him
Europe
Hundreds more flee as lava spreads on Spain's La Palma
Europe
Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears to be 'act of terror' - police