Lavrov says Russia won't take advantage if Kyiv lets grain shipments leave safely

Seeds are seen in a grain silos destroyed after it was shelled repeatedly, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

June 8 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Moscow would not use the situation surrounding grain shipments in and around the Black Sea to advance its "special military operation", as long as Ukraine lets ships leave safely.

"These are guarantees from the president of Russia," Lavrov said.

Reporting by Reuters

