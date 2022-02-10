Lead lawmaker eyes EU carbon market rules to respond to price spikes

Member of the European Parliament Peter Liese speaks at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European Parliament's lead negotiator on an overhaul of Europe's carbon market on Thursday said he was considering changing the scheme to allow policymakers to intervene if prices rise too fast.

European Union carbon prices soared by around 150% last year and traded at a record 98.49 euros per tonne of CO2 earlier this week.

"We have an unprecedented increase of the carbon price and still the mechanism in [Article 29a] that is designed to keep price shocks out of the system ... it doesn't work," said Peter Liese, parliament's lead negotiator on reforms of the carbon market.

"So an amendment on Article 29a - a careful one, not exaggerating the issue - could be considered," Liese told a parliamentary committee. The article should also apply to a new carbon market the EU plans to launch for buildings and transport, he said.

Article 29a of the carbon market rules is designed to prevent "excessive" price spikes. It allows countries to add extra permits to the market if the CO2 permit price is, for at least six months, more than three times the average price in the two preceding years, and policymakers conclude this does not reflect market fundamentals.

The article has never been used.

Liese's remarks confirmed comments posted on his website on Wednesday.

While higher CO2 prices are deemed necessary to meet climate change goals, the recent rise has hiked costs for industry and power plants that must buy carbon market permits to cover their CO2 emissions.

Countries including Poland and Spain say financial speculators are behind the rise, and have asked Brussels to intervene.

Carbon prices have been stoked by factors including soaring gas prices in recent months, and EU plans to reform the carbon market to curb emissions faster, to meet a goal to cut planet-warming emissions 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

The reform will be negotiated this year by EU countries and European Parliament.

European Parliament lawmakers have until Feb. 16 to submit amendments to Liese's proposal. After that, the proposal will be put to two votes in parliament, scheduled for May and June, before negotiations begin between parliament and EU countries.

Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by David Evans

