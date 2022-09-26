League leader sees stable Italian government

League party leader Matteo Salvini looks on during a news conference a day after the snap election, in Milan, Italy September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The right-wing alliance that won the national election should give Italy five years of political stability, League leader Matteo Salvini told a news conference on Monday.

Salvini said he would speak to Giorgia Meloni, Italy's likely next prime minister, later on Monday to start the process of forming a new government.

"I expect that for at least 5 years we will press ahead without any changes, without any twists, prioritising the things we need to do," Salvini said.

Although part of the winning alliance, the League took only around 9% of the vote, down from more than 17% four years ago. read more

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Writing by Keith Weir

