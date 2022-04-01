At least $10 billon damage to infrastructure in Ukraine's Mariupol- city council

Local residents walk past an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 1 (Reuters) - Russia's bombardment of Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol has caused at least $10 billion in damage to infrastructure, according to a preliminary estimate by local authorities.

"Every crime, every murder and act of destruction committed by the aggressor must be recorded and passed on to the International Court (of Justice)," the city council quoted Mayor Vadym Boichenko as saying.

It said a special committee of councillors would be responsible for recording such acts.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

