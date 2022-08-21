At least 14 dead after minibus collides with lorry in Russia - police

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - At least 14 people died and another three were hospitalised after a minibus and a lorry collided in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said.

"According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a minibus," the Ulyanovsk region's interior ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Clarke

