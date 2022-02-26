At least 198 Ukrainians killed in Russian invasion -Ifax

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Saturday.

He said 1,115 people were wounded, including 33 children.

It was unclear whether he was referring only to civilian casualties.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Catherine Evans

