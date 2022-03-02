1 minute read
At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv - Ukrainian official
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.
The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.