At least 22 killed in air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, say emergency services

Dash cam footage shows people emerging through smoke after a blast from a missile strike during Russia's invasion in Chernihiv, Ukraine March 3, 2022 in this social media video still image obtained by REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 3 (Reuters) - At least 22 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post.

It said rescue work was ongoing, without specifying where exactly the attack took place. Earlier the regional governor said at least nine people had been killed by an air strike on two schools and private houses.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra

