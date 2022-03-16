Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

At least 500 Kharkiv city residents killed so far in war with Russia - emergency service

1 minute read

Rescuers remove debris from a residential building damaged by an airstrike, as Russia?s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LVIV, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - The emergency service in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv region said on Wednesday that at least 500 residents of the city of Kharkiv have been killed since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters