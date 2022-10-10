At least five killed, 12 wounded in Ukrainian capital - police















KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, police said.

"Most hits were in the centre of the capital," the police said in a statement on its Facebook page. "At present, it is known that 12 were wounded. Five people were killed."

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and by Kyiv newsroom, Eidting by Timothy Heritage











