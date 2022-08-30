At least four killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, governor says

Aug 30 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and four have been wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

"As a result of the shelling of the central part of Kharkiv, at least 4 people died and 4 more were injured," Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in the north east of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

