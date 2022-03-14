1 minute read
At least one dead, three wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv - TV
1/3
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, March 14 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported.
According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalised.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.