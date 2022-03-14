At least one dead, three wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv - TV

Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 14, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, March 14 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported.

According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalised.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill

