At least four killed at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts

[1/3] Emergency services members work outside the shopping mall Vremena Goda (The Seasons) following the burst of a pipe carrying boiling hot water in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Paramoshin

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.

Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.

The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

"We are providing medical assistance to all the victims," Sobyanin said.

Reporting by Reuters; writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Mark Trevelyan and Jason Neely

