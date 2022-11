KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a body had been pulled out of a residential building that was hit in the central Pechersk district.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











