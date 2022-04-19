Skip to main content
At least three dead, 16 wounded in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv - governor

1 minute read

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire burning at a garage, following Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

April 19 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and 16 wounded on Tuesday in shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

