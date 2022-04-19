1 minute read
At least three dead, 16 wounded in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv - governor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 19 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and 16 wounded on Tuesday in shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.