Lebanon condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Lebanese and Ukrainians living in Lebanon carry placards during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and called on Moscow to halt its military operations at once, withdraw its troops and return to dialogue and negotiations as a means to resolve the conflict, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.