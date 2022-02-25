1 minute read
Lending to euro zone households grows at fastest rate since late 2008
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Growth in bank loans to euro zone households accelerated again last month, growing at the fastest pace since late 2008, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.
"Annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 4.3% in January, compared with 4.2% in December," the ECB said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.