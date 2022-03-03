Liberal Russian radio station dissolved - editor

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Ekho Moskvy, a liberal radio station in Moscow, has been dissolved by its board, its editor Alexei Venediktov said, in a move eliminating one of the few remaining liberal media that the Kremlin has tolerated until now.

The move came shortly after the prosecutor general's office demanded that access be restricted to Ekho Moskvy and the TV Rain online news channel because of their coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Moscow bureau Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

