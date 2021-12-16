Lithuania to ask European leaders for support in face of Chinese pressure

European Union and Lithuanian flags flutter at border crossing point in Medininkai, Lithuania September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lithuania's president will ask European leaders for help in a dispute with China over diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the presidential advisor said on Thursday.

"We think this will lead to a discussion how the EU and particularly European Commission could help Lithuania in this matter", Asta Skaisgiryte told the Lithuanian public broadcaster.

"We want that the conflict to be clear to our European partners, and that the economic actions would be as wide as possible," she said.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Editing by Angus MacSwan

