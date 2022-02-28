Skip to main content
Lithuania asks Google and Apple to remove Yandex ride-hailing app -transport ministry

A driver of Yandex.Taxi online ride-sharing service wearing a protective mask, used as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sits inside a car in Moscow, Russia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

VILNIUS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lithuania's transport and economy ministers said on Monday they asked Google and Apple to remove, in Lithuania, the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Uber (UBER.N) and Russia's Yandex (YNDX.O).

The app is a threat to Lithuanian national security, Lithuania's transport minister Marius Skuodsi said in his ministry's statement on Monday.

