Lithuania asks Google and Apple to remove Yandex ride-hailing app -transport ministry
VILNIUS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lithuania's transport and economy ministers said on Monday they asked Google and Apple to remove, in Lithuania, the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Uber (UBER.N) and Russia's Yandex (YNDX.O).
The app is a threat to Lithuanian national security, Lithuania's transport minister Marius Skuodsi said in his ministry's statement on Monday.
