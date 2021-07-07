Lithuania to build barrier on Belarus border to stop migrants, says PM

Migrants detained by Lithuanian border guards on Lithuania-Belarus border sit on the roadside, in Kalviai, Lithuania, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

VILNIUS, July 7 (Reuters) - Lithuania will build a barrier on its border with Belarus and tap the army to patrol it to deter migrants, the prime minister said on Wednesday, after Belarus decided to allow crossings into Lithuania in response to European Union sanctions.

"We will begin building an additional physical barrier, which divides Lithuania and Belarus, which would be a certain sign and a certain deterrent to organisers of the illegal migration flows," Ingrida Simonyte told a news conference.

