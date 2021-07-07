Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Lithuania to build barrier on Belarus border to stop migrants, says PM

1 minute read
1/5

Migrants detained by Lithuanian border guards on Lithuania-Belarus border sit on the roadside, in Kalviai, Lithuania, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

VILNIUS, July 7 (Reuters) - Lithuania will build a barrier on its border with Belarus and tap the army to patrol it to deter migrants, the prime minister said on Wednesday, after Belarus decided to allow crossings into Lithuania in response to European Union sanctions.

"We will begin building an additional physical barrier, which divides Lithuania and Belarus, which would be a certain sign and a certain deterrent to organisers of the illegal migration flows," Ingrida Simonyte told a news conference.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:00 PM UTC'A disgrace': Hungary must ditch anti-LGBT law, EU executive says

The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungary on Wednesday it must repeal legislation that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality or face the full force of EU law.

EuropeShooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, king says
EuropeFrench envoy slams Lebanon PM for shifting blame on economic collapse
EuropeDevil pact British teen found guilty of murdering sisters in bid to win lottery
EuropeEXCLUSIVE Montenegro close to deal on lifting Chinese debt burden - minister