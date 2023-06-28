Lithuania buys NASAMS air defence for Ukraine

VILNIUS, June 28 (Reuters) - Lithuania is buying two NASAMS air defence launcher systems for Ukraine for 9.8 million euros ($10.7 million) and will deliver them within three months, its Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Lithuania was reacting to an urgent Ukrainian request to help strengthen air defences in the face of Russian attacks against military and civilian targets, the Lithuanian ministry said in a statement.

Norway will supply maintenance equipment for the launchers as part of the deal.

"We are purchasing updated NASAMS rocket launcher systems, which are fully prepared for Ukraine army to integrate into their fire control units, so it supplements and expands the already used NASAMS donated by Norway and the U.S.," Lithuania's defence minister, Arvydas Anusauskas, said.

Lithuania will handle delivery of the NASAMS to Ukraine and will include a donation of 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers in the package.

Lithuania and Norwegian producer Kongsberg Gruppen (KOG.OL) singed the contract for the air defence systems on Tuesday.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik, Robert Birsel















