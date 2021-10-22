Skip to main content

Europe

Lithuania calls for new of EU migration pact, fence to stand up to Belarus

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda attends a face-to-face European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday the EU needed to swiftly overhaul its asylum laws and erect a fence to defend itself in the short-term from Belarus, which he said was "weaponising" migration and pushing people into bloc.

"We also should talk about a physical fence of physical border, which is extremely needed as a short-term measure," Nauseda said on arrival for a second days of talks among the bloc's 27 national leaders, long divided over how to handle migration.

"Because nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. Maybe there will be three, four, five thousand migrants staying at the border at the same time or trying to cross the border in different places... We have to be decisive."

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Gabriela Baczynska, Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

