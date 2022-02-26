Lithuania closes its airspace to Russian airlines - government

VILNIUS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lithuania will ban Russian airlines from using the Baltic nation's airspace from 2200 GMT on Saturday because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said.

Lithuania is the shortest route from mainland Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea's eastern coast.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.