Lithuania could ban Russian vessels from its ports -BNS

People attend women's protest march in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, March 2 (Reuters) - Lithuania's government will vote on Wednesday on whether to ban Russian vessels from its ports following the invasion of Ukraine, the BNS news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Ships sailing under an aggressor flag will have no place in the Klaipeda port," Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis told BNS, referring to the country's main port.

The ban would affect ships sailing under Russian flag or with any other connections to Russia, its people or companies, BNS reported.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

