Lithuania expands restrictions on Kaliningrad trade

VILNIUS, July 11 (Reuters) - Lithuania on Monday expanded restrictions on trade through its territory to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, as phase-ins on earlier announced European Union sanctions set in, a Lithuanian customs spokesperson said.

Goods sanctioned from Monday morning include concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals, the spokeperson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.