Lithuania prosecutors launch Ukraine war crimes investigation

VILNIUS, March 3 (Reuters) - The Lithuanian prosecutor general's office said on Thursday it had begun investigating suspected crimes against humanity and war crimes in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

"The investigation was launched with regards to the military aggression in Ukraine," it said in a statement.

The probe will include "military attacks on civilians, doctors, destruction of homes, hospitals, educational institutions and other civilian facilities, which lead to deaths of adults and children," it said.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

