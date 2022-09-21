1 minute read
Lithuania raises army's readiness level amid Russia's military mobilisation
VILNIUS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation. read more
"Since Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in our neighborhood, Lithuania cannot just watch," he wrote on Facebook.
