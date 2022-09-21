Lithuania raises army's readiness level amid Russia's military mobilisation

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas speaks during presentation of infantry fighting vehicles Vilkas in Pabrade military field, Lithuania September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation. read more

"Since Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in our neighborhood, Lithuania cannot just watch," he wrote on Facebook.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.