Lithuania to ramp up military spending, PM says

VILNIUS, March 7 (Reuters) - Lithuanian political parties have agreed to support a government proposal to increase defence spending in 2022 to more than 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday.

"This will give us resources for purchases which are now moved forward due to the changing situation," Simonyte told a news conference.

Lithuania's original plan was to spend 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in 2022, corresponding to 2.05% of GDP.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.