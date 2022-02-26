1 minute read
Lithuania says Netherlands to send additional troops
VILNIUS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will send additional troops to Lithuania to reinforce the Baltic NATO deployment, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Saturday.
"Yesterday I spoke with Dutch minister. There are 70 Dutch soldiers coming to Lithuania, they will add to the Dutch soldiers already (here)," Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas told a news conference in Vilnius.
Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik
