Lithuania signs contract with Nexter to buy 18 French Caesar artillery guns

The logo of Nexter is pictured at the Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in Villepinte, near Paris, France June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Lithuania's Defence Ministry signed a contract with French group Nexter for the purchase of 18 Caesar artillery guns, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter.

The deal was signed during a visit of Lithuania's Defence Minister to Paris and is part of an agreement strengthening defence ties between the two countries, Lecornu said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jan Harvey

